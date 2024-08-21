University Agency for Science evaluates social welfare plans for the people

Sectoral Vice President for Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jimenez RamirezThrough the social networking site Telegram. He said he held a working meeting to evaluate social welfare plans for the Venezuelan people..

Today, A attended. Minister of Education, Yelitz Santaella; University Education, Sandra Oblitas; and Health, Magali Gutierrez.

During the meeting, the progress of the National Income System was reviewed, which completed its first phase by allocating educational opportunities to 275,870 young high school graduates.This is equivalent to 85.46% of the students who are part of this register.

The agenda implemented by the brigades of the military community for education and health (Bricomels) was also addressed. Throughout the country, in order to revitalize educational and health institutions. The program designed for the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year was also reviewed.

Another issue raised was the epidemiological surveillance plan for the prevention and care of smallpox, promoted by the Ministry of Health.after The World Health Organization (WHO) will declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Known as “monkeypox” or “mpox”.

This initiative includes monitoring travelers coming from countries where cases of this outbreak have already been recorded.“Every measure that is being promoted is to ensure the well-being and peace of the Venezuelan people,” Jimenez said.

T: Minset/LRDS