Union Médica’s Imaging Department Opens Nuclear Medicine Unit with Modern Equipment

Santiago, RD/Diario de Salud.- As part of its commitment to making excellence accessible to all, and to providing high-quality services to the population, the Board of Directors and the Imaging Department of the University Clinic Union Medica del Norte inaugurated the Nuclear Medicine Unit in that health center.

Welcoming remarks were given by Dr. Julian Soueid, Chairman of the Board, who said that on this special afternoon, it was appropriate to highlight the achievements of the clinic over the past 27 years, a period in which it has achieved tremendous development adapting to technology throughout the institution.

“The main reason we are here this afternoon is because of the significant investments made by the University Clinic Union Médica aimed at making accurate diagnoses, so that we can offer better treatment to patients,” he said.

He stated that all this investment aims to improve and enhance the treatment of patients who visit this clinic, and for this reason, a modern flash imaging unit was opened with a modern high-generation camera to diagnose tumors and inflammatory diseases from any part of the body.

“Whether it is the lung, bone, breast, thyroid, pancreas, kidney and also to perform a unique cardiac scintigraphy in the entire Cibao region, the latter being performed by highly trained personnel, in this case a nuclear cardiologist,” he said.

In this sense, Soud thanked everyone who attended such an important activity, on a rainy afternoon, which foretells a unique future when the said unit is inaugurated.

Mr. Guillermo de Peña, representative of the company that served as supplier of the modern equipment, who provided details on the benefits and quality provided by the said machine, and who thanked the institution for its trust in it.

While Dr. Claudia Castillo Viñas, the nuclear physician at that institution and responsible for the aforementioned unit, explained that nuclear medicine is nothing more than a diagnostic specialty, through functional imaging, that uses radioisotopes and nuclear radiation, for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

As well as Dr. Cecilia Isabel Jimenez, who provided details about the different heart studies and procedures performed with this device and the patients who undergo these procedures.

On the other hand, Dr. Luis Liriano, who was responsible for the closing remarks, said that the operation of the said unit is a cause for joy for the company, due to the operation of nuclear medicine.

The new department, equipped with the highest technological equipment and highly qualified staff, was blessed by Father Pablo Ariel Lopez, where the provincial governor Rosa Santos was also present, and the representative of the city mayor, the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Engineer Frank Medina.

Also participating were Dr. Gavila Tejada, Medical Director; Dr. Luis Liriano, Head of the Clinic’s Imaging Department; Dr. Marino Perez, Fausto Hernandez, and Rafael Olerio, Board members.