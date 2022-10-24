Unilever strengthens its portfolio

Coinciding with World Food Day, Unilever has demonstrated its progress and commitment to achieving healthy, nutritious and to be can reach For everyone. To implement this initiative, the company Increases its portfolio of many foods fortified with minerals and other nutrients that provide a healthy diet. Thanks to this fortification of four of its products, it was able to provide more than 200,000 million servings of vitamin A, vitamin D, iron, zinc or iodine during 2022.

According to research from The Lancet Global Health, More than two billion people worldwide suffer from micronutrient deficiencies. Along the same lines, Consumers demand more and more foods that contribute to improving their healthIn achieving a positive effect on its nutritional value. In fact, according to a consumer study by DSM, a global science-based company specializing in nutrition, health and sustainable living, 52% of consumers are in Asia, 42% in North America, and 33% in European consumers seek foods with nutritional value It is fortified with vitamins and minerals.

Ana Palencia, Director of Communication and Sustainability at Unilever Spainhighlights the company’s efforts for a healthy and nutritious diet: “One of the goals of the Compass strategy is to improve people’s health and well-being. In this line, we have already been able to increase the number of products sold that provide positive nutrition, with a goal of reaching 54% by 2025.”

The four Unilever products

products vegan butcherUnilever’s vegan meat brand is present in more than 55 countries and at more than 40,000 points of sale, Rich in Vitamin B12 and Iron After seeing the impotence of the population who follow this type of diet. The demand for plant foods is increasing and many consumers are choosing to reduce their intake of animal meat.

The second product was from the brand RuikoIt is located in Indonesia. The dried broth was fortified with iodine Yet seeing the lack of this nutrient among the population. Eight out of ten households in Indonesia use a Royco product, with this arrival in 2021 Unilever saw the need to address this problem by adding this mineral to branded products.

beverage brand, Classic Barley Horlicks located in India, cIt contains many vital nutrients To help improve micronutrient deficiencies in the population: zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, selenium, folic acid, iron, vitamin B12 and vitamin B6. The brand has not only added these nutrients to its most popular beverage, but has also developed other specially enhanced products to its portfolio: Junior Horlicks for children aged two to six years old; Horlicks Mother’s Plus and Horlicks Women’s Plus for pregnant and breastfeeding women; and Horlicks Diabetes Plus and Horlicks Protein Plus for nutritional needs.

Finally, products Knorr Exist in Ethiopia who were fortified with zinc. The population is fed a diet based mainly on cereals, which means that the consumption of meat, fresh fruits and vegetables is very low, and therefore they practically do not consume this mineral. A staple of the inhabitants is the chickpea broth called Shiro wat. To prepare this dish you need a cube of Knorr broth enriched with zinc. By adding this ingredient to your soup, the residents eat 28% of the daily recommendation for this dish. An essential mineral for a healthy diet.