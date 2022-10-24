UDP Academics are awarded competitions Núcleo Mileno – UDP – Universidad Diego Portales

10/24/2022

Three research projects, in which academics from Diego Portales University participated, were selected in a rigorous judging process for the Millennium Core Competition, corresponding to 2022.

In connection with the 2022 Millennium Core Competition in Social Sciences, the Technical Committee decided to award 11 prizes to promote outstanding scientific and technological research in Chile.

In this way, Teresa Correa, an academic from the School of Journalism and director of the Center for Research in Communication, Literature and Social Observation (CICLOS), will participate as alternate director of a project titled “Millennium Kernel Studies on Disability and Citizenship”.

For its part, the Academy from the School of Social Sciences and History will be Florencia Herrera Osterold, sociologist and PhD in social and cultural anthropology, director of the “Millennium Kernel in Digital Inequality and Opportunity” project. In addition, she will be a lead researcher on the proposal called “The future of the millennium core of artificial intelligence and its social and cultural implications in Chile and Latin America.”

These projects demonstrate the quality of the research conducted at Diego Portales University, as awarding these initiatives means passing a demanding assessment. Criteria that include the academic and scientific excellence of the project and its researchers, technical and legendary quality, as well as ability across disciplines and syndication among researchers.