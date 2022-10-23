October 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UNMSM: Thousands of Applicants Arrive for Health Sciences Jobs Entrance Exam | Community

UNMSM: Thousands of Applicants Arrive for Health Sciences Jobs Entrance Exam | Community

Zera Pearson October 23, 2022 2 min read

This Sunday, October 23, the new third date San Marcos National University Entrance Exam (UNMSM). There are thousands of applicants who will take a test for entry into the fields of basic science and engineering.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Mexicans Touch the Stars – El Sol de Toluca

October 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Which specialty will be the most chosen and surprises

October 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Focus on wellness, no more burdens

October 22, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

What happens if I overstay in the US?

October 23, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

UNMSM: Thousands of Applicants Arrive for Health Sciences Jobs Entrance Exam | Community

October 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Thin skin does not go away in America”; Alvaro Morales hits Ochoa Mediotempo

October 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

Bad Bunny breaks the Olympics in concert

October 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon