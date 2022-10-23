UNMSM: Thousands of Applicants Arrive for Health Sciences Jobs Entrance Exam | Community

This Sunday, October 23, the new third date San Marcos National University Entrance Exam (UNMSM). There are thousands of applicants who will take a test for entry into the fields of basic science and engineering.

Young people were able to enter the building from 6:00 in the morning until 8:30 in the morning. M . The Dean of America Admission Test starts at 10:00 AM and ends at 1:00 PM

At the entrance, the applicants were reviewed by the staff responsible for verifying that they were not carrying anything prohibited.

“There are men who come with a pencil and a sharpener or wear T-shirts or earrings. You know you can’t go in with that,” commented the mother of the family.

On the other hand, while the students were in a hurry, the parents were waiting for them and exchanged messages of joy and hope that their children would enter the Dean of America.

What is the minimum score to enter San Marcos 2023?

Given the low scores on recent exams, the Dean of America has set guidelines for admission to this latest exam:

Zone A (Health Sciences): 900 points

Area B (Basic Science) 450 points

Area C (Engineering): 900 points

Zone D (Economic and Administrative Sciences) 900 points

Domain E (Humanities, Legal and Social Sciences): 900 points

What is the cost of the Cepre course, which allows direct entry without the entrance exam?

The option with direct entry costs S/2,180. According to the official page of the educational center, payment is made only once and in full through Banco de la Nación agencies or also from the web portal push it.

In this method, students take four internal exams, one for each month of the course duration. Students with the best average at the end of the program receive direct admission, without the need to take the regular entrance exam, although they are not exempt from this right of fee.