Unification of UDEG Environmental Science Museum Moves Forward

Zera Pearson August 21, 2024 1 min read

  • In recent years, a scientific publishing project has been promoted, which is full of issues of the city, the environment and culture.

To unify Environmental Science Museum (MCA) General Manager University of Guadalajara (Audig), Ricardo Villanueva Lomeli And the university president Tlagomulco University Center (Kotlagomolko), Leticia Leal MoyaThey installed MCA Board of Directors.

With the installation of this board of directors, the museum was born. University academic affiliationWhere previously it was a project for the institution’s design, architecture, exhibitions, scientific and musical narratives.

The Council members signed a letter of cooperation in which they expressed their intention to follow up on what was reached. Activities It has been implemented so far and created synergy around the museum, in order to achieve its objectives for the benefit of the public. Jalisco Community And from Mexico.

he MCA Board of Directors It consists of the technical secretary of the fund. University Cultural Center (CCU), Guadalupe Cid Escobedo; Rector of CUTlajomulco, Leticia Leal Moya; Academic Secretary of CUTlajomulco, Martha Flor Puebla Mora; Researcher Tonala University Center (CUTonalá), teacher Sergio Graf Monteiro and honorary master of UdeG and director of the MCA, doctor Eduardo Santana Castellón.

