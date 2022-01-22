January 22, 2022

UNAM Faculty of Political and Social Sciences for face-to-face lessons until March

the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences UNAM confirmed that they will return to Face to face lessons Until March and gradually.

Through a statement, the FCPyS Technical Council agreed that the term beginning January 31 for the school system and February 5 in the open mode will remain online until March 7, 2022.

The collegiate body will analyze the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic to continuously assess whether the necessary conditions are appropriate to return to classrooms face-to-face at the college facilities.

If the return to face-to-face activities occurs in March, with relevant health measures, it will be gradual and two models can be implemented: one online and one mixed.

The form to be selected will be the responsibility of the faculty, which will be incorporated into their work plan and must be done before the start of the semester.

Should there be any change to return to face-to-face classes, it will be served from the FCPyS home page, with agreements made by the Technical Council.

