July 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UN electoral experts team arrives in Venezuela

Phyllis Ward July 10, 2024 2 min read

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP)

The United Nations Electoral Expert Team arrived in Venezuela at the invitation of the National Electoral Council and in accordance with the Barbados Agreement signed on 17 October 2023. The UN team will prepare an internal report for the Secretary-General on the development of the country’s presidential elections in July 2024. The report of the Committee will include recommendations on improvements that could be made to future electoral processes in Venezuela.

The Commission is composed of four experts, two women and two men, with extensive experience in electoral technical fields. The Commission will remain in the country until a few days after the elections. Its members will have full freedom to meet with political and social actors, as well as with electoral authorities and experts.

An electoral panel of experts is one of several types of electoral assistance that the United Nations can provide at the request of Member States. Unlike UN election observation missions, which require a specific mandate from the Security Council or General Assembly and are very rare, electoral panels of experts do not issue public statements assessing the overall conduct of the electoral process or its results. Without a legislative mandate, the United Nations cannot publicly observe or assess electoral processes in a Member State, and therefore the panel of experts will not issue public statements.

press release

See also  Beijing will offer a $6 monthly bonus to make up for inflation, but there is an outcry in the networks | video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dagoberto Gutierrez, former guerrilla leader and signatory to peace accords, dies

July 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Parties that appear to be “opposition”, but are not.

July 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Latest on Hurricane Beryl, downgraded to tropical storm, live in US: Track, news and more

July 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

He dismantled his doorbell and put ChatGPT on it to answer the annoying callers.

July 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Dagoberto Gutierrez, former guerrilla leader and signatory to peace accords, dies

July 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.

July 10, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Disney+ will premiere “Welcome to Necaxa,” a documentary about the Rayos family.

July 10, 2024 Lane Skeldon