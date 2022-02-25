Ukraine’s president regrets that his country was left “alone” in the face of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented Friday that his country was left “alone” to defend itself against the Russian invasion, which killed at least 137 people in the first 24 hours.

“They left us alone to defend our state,” Zelensky said in a video posted to the presidency’s account.

“Who is ready to fight with us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he said.

The president noted that at least 137 Ukrainians, “137 heroes”, were killed on the first day of the Russian offensive and that 316 were wounded during the clashes.

The President also decreed a general military mobilization to try to contain the Russian offensive, which had become dangerously close to the capital, Kiev, in less than 24 hours from its beginning.

“We have received information about the entry of hostile subversive groups into Kiev,” Zelensky warned, calling on citizens to be vigilant and to respect the curfew.

The president noted that he and his family remained in Ukraine even though Moscow identified him as the “first target”. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying its head of state,” he regretted.