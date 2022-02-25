“I am the enemy’s number one target”: the President of Ukraine confirmed that more than 100 people have already died

Kiev – President UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky announced today that 137 Ukrainians were killed during the first day of the Russian offensive on the country.

According to preliminary data, we have unfortunately lost 137 of our heroes, our compatriots, ten of whom are officers. In a new address to the nation, the president said 316 were injured.

“Today Russia It attacked the entire territory of Ukraine. Today our defenders have done a lot.”

The enemy is not only attacking military installations as it claims, but also civilians. They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. This is despicable and we will not forgive him.”

Zelensky also denied that he left Kiev.

“I am in the capital and my family is in Ukraine as well,” he stressed.

According to our information, I am the enemy’s first target. my second family. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

He also said he had data on subversive groups that Russia had sent to Kiev.

I ask Kiev residents to be careful and follow the curfew. He stressed that I stay in the government district with everyone who is necessary for the work of the central government.

Zelensky once again lamented that no one had given him a clear answer about Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.

“We are left alone to defend our country. Who is ready to fight on our side? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to ensure Ukraine’s accession to NATO? He stressed that everyone is afraid.

The Ukrainian president, after hearing that Moscow – despite the military attack – still wants to talk about Ukraine’s neutral status so that it does not join NATO, said he is not afraid of it.

We are not afraid to talk to Russia. We are not afraid to talk about security guarantees for our state. We are not afraid to talk about a neutral situation. But will we have security guarantees? What countries will you give us? ”

Zelensky argued that it was now necessary to talk about “the end of this invasion” and a “cease-fire”.