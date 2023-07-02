Ukraine shoots down Russian drones targeting Kiev daily menu

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down eight drones heading for Kiev.

“Another air strike of the enemy against Kiev,” said Sergei Popko, head of the military department in the Ukrainian capital, on social media, explaining that it was the first drone attack on the city in 12 days.

“All enemy targets in the airspace around Kiev were detected and destroyed,” it added.

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that it had shot down three cruise missiles and eight Iranian drones that were deployed by Moscow forces at night.

“Eight witnesses were fired from the southeast and three Kalibr missiles were fired from the Black Sea,” the air force said in a statement.

A source familiar with the situation told AFP that no missiles were dropped over Kiev overnight.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kiev regional military administration, said three houses were damaged by falling debris, and a man was wounded in the leg.

Ukraine has an increasing ability to shoot down Russian missiles and drones thanks to its air defense boost with the help of Western powers.