The Villa Clara government is implementing new procedures for the sale of fuel

VILLA CLARA, 1 July 2023 – The Villa Clara County Government has announced new measures in relation to the sale of fuel, with the aim of improving availability and accelerating supply to the population.

From today, changes will be implemented in the amount of petrol and diesel that drivers can buy, as well as at specific points of sale.

In the case of petrol, it was decided to increase sales through the ticket platform.

Cars will be able to purchase up to 30 liters of petrol, while motorbikes will be able to purchase up to 10 liters.

State scooters will have a boost of up to 20 liters, and university track will be able to buy up to 25 liters.

Taxi Cuba cars may receive up to 30 liters of petrol.

The ticketing platform will notify registered users of the day when it is their turn to purchase fuel, as well as the service center where they can purchase.

The sale will be carried out in the same service centers as always, with greater flexibility in delivery. However, it should be noted that the service center will be maintained in Santa Clara truck driver For cars, and now in the case of motorcycles, that would be the selling point pine trees.

It is important to stress that the provision of fuel in tanks or other types of containers remains prohibited.

“In order to improve the transportation of the population, the amount of fuel available for scooters and cubes has been increased”illustrating the note received from the Villa Clara government.

With regard to diesel, it was decided to open a ticket platform to sell this fuel to individuals.

Trucks will be able to purchase up to 100 litres, while cars will be able to get up to 40 litres. In addition, the daily sale is established for the same amount for private transport companies that have an operating license in the municipality in which they reside.

At each service center there will be state transportation inspectors, who will record and control the documents necessary for fuel delivery.

For the purpose of increasing food production, the fuel figure will be set for the cooperative sector and peasants. Municipal Administration Councils (CAM) will be responsible for distributing this fuel.

The fuel supply for vital services for the population will remain at the designated service centers as a priority in the governorate.

All users are informed that these measures will be in effect as long as logistical conditions and availability permit. As the scenario changes, the distribution cycles will be reduced until the normal state is reached.

For any questions or concerns, phone number 42 211868 enabled, available from 8 am to 5 pm. A note from the Villa Clara Provincial Government concludes.