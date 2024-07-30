UJED’s Faculty of Biological Sciences prepares new study plans – El Sol de la Laguna

Gómez Palacio, Durango. — The Faculty of Biological Sciences of the University of Juarez, Durango (UJED) has begun an intensive course to implement the updates of its undergraduate curricula. This course focuses on the development of educational programs for the subjects that will be implemented in the 2024 B semester. The goal is to align the programs of the new subjects with the UJED educational model, approved in recent years.

The Director of FCB UJED, Jorge Sainz Mata, highlighted the importance of this modernization process and the collaboration of the entire academic body. “It is essential that we work in harmony with the UJED educational model to ensure quality education. The involvement of all academics in our faculty is crucial to crystallize the operation of these new study plans. I am certain that this joint effort will bring great benefits to our students and to the academic community in general.

Fernando Alonso Rojo, the director-elect who will take office on August 17, 2024, also expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to implementing the new curricula. “It is a great honor and responsibility to begin my administration with the implementation of the updates to the Biology study plans, as well as the Bachelor’s degree in Ecology and Environmental Management. I am committed to continuing to work hard to ensure that these programs not only meet UJED’s standards of excellence, but also prepare our students to face the challenges of the future,” he declared.

Alonzo Rojo commented that the courses were taught by academics Eduviges Cisneros Valdez and Patricia Mauricio Lopez, experts in the field of education. During these sessions, the college professors worked to create content and pedagogical strategies that meet the standards set by the institutional educational model.

➡️ Discover everything that happens in La Laguna directly on your cell phone. Subscribe to our channel on WhatsApp.

The implementation of these new study plans in Semester B 2024 reflects FCB UJED’s commitment to educational innovation and continuous improvement. Through collaboration with experts and dedication of faculty, the college is ready to deliver high-quality education, adapted to the needs and expectations of the contemporary world.