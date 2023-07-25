July 25, 2023

UIB introduces electron microscopy to enhance the international competitiveness of research in materials physics, biology, medicine and chemistry

Zera Pearson July 25, 2023 2 min read

Transmission and scanning electron microscopy view of the UIB. picture: A.COSTA/UIB.

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) has recently inducted a Talos F200i scanning and transmission electron microscope to enhance research and ensure the international competitiveness of the research being conducted. This microscope is unique to the Balearic Islands.

The new equipment makes it possible to acquire images with a resolution of 0.1 nanometers, and to directly analyze the elemental chemical composition of samples using X-rays, and these features will improve investigations conducted by about two dozen UIB research groups.

This is the case in fields such as materials physics, biology or medicine. It will also be at the service of groups from other research institutes, such as IMEDEA (CSIC-UIB) and IdISBa. The Son Espases University Hospital, through its Pathopathological Autopsy Service, is already using this microscope for diagnostic tasks.

The microscope is available to the UIB research community through Scientific and Technical Services. The acquisition was financed under a beneficial grant agreement between the government and the UIB Bank, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The microscope was presented to the UIB research community on Monday, July 24, in the University Scientific, Technical Services and Research Institutes Building on the UIB campus. The dean of the ISU, Dr. Jom Carrot, intervened. Vice President for Research and Science Policy Dr. Victor Homar; and Director of Scientific and Technical Services at UIB Dr. Sebastia Alberti.

Vice President of Campus and University Health Dr. Adria Montaner also attended. Vice President for Economics and Infrastructure, Dr. Carles Mollet; Director, M. Consolación Hernández; Professor of Physics, Dr. Ruben Santamarta, and Chair of the Department of Economics and Institutional Enterprise, Andrew Alvor.

On behalf of the government, the Regional Secretary for Innovation and Digital Society, Anthony Carmona, the Director General for Universities and Higher Technical Education, Antonio Alofer, and the Director General for Administrative Simplification, Modernization and Digital Management, Francisco Canovas, were present.


