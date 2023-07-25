UIB introduces electron microscopy to enhance the international competitiveness of research in materials physics, biology, medicine and chemistry

Transmission and scanning electron microscopy view of the UIB. picture: A.COSTA/UIB.

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) has recently inducted a Talos F200i scanning and transmission electron microscope to enhance research and ensure the international competitiveness of the research being conducted. This microscope is unique to the Balearic Islands.

The new equipment makes it possible to acquire images with a resolution of 0.1 nanometers, and to directly analyze the elemental chemical composition of samples using X-rays, and these features will improve investigations conducted by about two dozen UIB research groups.

This is the case in fields such as materials physics, biology or medicine. It will also be at the service of groups from other research institutes, such as IMEDEA (CSIC-UIB) and IdISBa. The Son Espases University Hospital, through its Pathopathological Autopsy Service, is already using this microscope for diagnostic tasks.

The microscope is available to the UIB research community through Scientific and Technical Services. The acquisition was financed under a beneficial grant agreement between the government and the UIB Bank, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

