October is the month of science, technology and entrepreneurship

education

SECTEI is a scientific and technological meeting place for the dissemination and sharing of production, creative initiative, discovery and formation of scientific and technological knowledge.

SECTEI Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Week will take place from 24 to 26 October 2023.

In the José María Roman room, the authorities of the Municipality of Riobamba, the National University of Chimborazo (UNAC) and the Polytechnic School of Chimborazo (ESPOC) presented the official presentation of the week of Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Innovation SECTEI-2023.

The scientific event to be held by national and international higher education institutions, teachers, students and researchers, from October 24 to 26, 2023, in Quinta Macají.

SECTEI was born on the initiative of Espoch in 2014. In 2017 the event was held with the participation of the Municipality of Riobamba; And in the 2019 edition, Chimborazo National University joined the organization.

Within the agenda of activities planned for this new edition, the 10th Entrepreneurship Competition will be held, for which, according to the municipal decree, the municipality of Riobamba will offer seed capital of 15,000 US dollars to the winners: first place 7,000 US dollars, second place 5,000 US dollars and third place 3,000 US dollars.

The thematic areas to be evaluated will be: Natural Resources and Earth Sciences, Engineering and Informatics, Life Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities, tending to reinvigorate and put into practice the realities of the Riobamba.

SECTEI 2023 will also offer keynote presentations and lectures, which will be attended by special guests. The authorities in the three institutions emphasized that these spaces seek to promote and support science, generate knowledge from academic circles, and place it at the service of society and its needs.