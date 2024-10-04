UDG Science brings inventions and discoveries to Papirolas 2024

With the help of UdeG experts, children immerse themselves in the magical world of science

In it Papirullas Children’s Festival 2024the Coordination of research, graduate studies and communication From UdeG shares with UDG Science Pavilion. This program aims to awaken curiosity and interest in science in boys and girls by motivating them to explore the scientific world from an early age.

Science UDG Kids offers A program of activities designed to create educational experiencesInteractive and fun, researchers from this study house collaborate to promote critical thinking and Creativity in childrenWhile promoting a culture of continuous learning and love of scientific knowledge.

Among the most prominent activities are practical workshops in which girls and boys can learn About scientific inventions and discoveriestaught by specialists from UdeG. Some of these workshops are:

Playing with Bumblebees: Learn how these insects help flowers and the environment.

Explorers of the Past: Discover the fascinating world of paleontology.

Take care of your photos: Protect your face in photos in a fun way.

Sea urchin explorers: uniting science and creativity

Hexarotor Drone Mission: Build and fly the robot

Science UDG Kids has other activities, such as “Toy Factory” workshops, “Magical walk through La Primavera Forest”, “Have fun with robots: learn to code through play” and “Lighting up the future with solar energy”.

Through these initiatives, Ciencia UDG Kids seeks to establish itself as a reference in scientific publishing for new generations, fostering a love of science and technology from childhood and developing curiosity and enthusiasm for learning in every participant.

