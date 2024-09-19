UdeG scientists win State Prize for Innovation, Science and Technology 2024

Scientists University of Guadalajara (UdeG) Distinguished with State Award for Innovation, Science and Technology 2024an award granted by the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology of the Government of Jalisco, which recognizes the scientific and technological work carried out in the entity, as well as its impact on society.

This recognition is awarded in various categories, such as merit for scientific and technological development, innovation, technology, science, publication, doctoral thesis, master’s thesis, and early research.

In this 2024 edition, Dr. Claudia Moreno Gonzalez was honored in the Science category.It is part of the Department of Physics at University Center for Exact Sciences and Engineering (CUCEI)and their works They focus on studying gravitational waves..

“My project focuses on the search, detection and estimation of gravitational waves from black holes, supernovae and cosmological models. These studies are of global importance, as they help us discover and understand the universe we live in, and develop new technologies.

In the doctoral thesis category, the winner was: Omar Paredes, Research Professor in the Department of Translational Biology at CUCEIwho works in the field of biosemiotic modeling of genomic codes.

“My doctoral thesis studies the codes that govern life; through an interdisciplinary approach, I explain how biological words encode the functions through which living organisms stay alive.

in Early research Gabriela Stefania Reyes Gutierrez, from University Center for Biological and Agricultural Sciences (CUCBA) Who works on characterizing proteins and their importance in cellular plasticity.

“In the future, we hope to move this line of research into creating and developing cell therapies that can be used to treat central nervous system injuries and neurodegenerative diseases,” he explained in a video.

For their work in developing the swing pressure absorption system, they were honored in the Technology category, Jessie Yu Rombo Morales, FEllipse of Jesus Sorcia Vazquez and Gerardo Ortiz Torresthe follower University Center of the Valleys (CUValles).

This technology has applications in health and the environment, producing biofuels such as bioethanol, biomethane, hydrogen, or medical oxygen.

In the category of merit for scientific and technological development, there was a link between Carlos Federico Jasso Gastinel, Researcher at CUCEI and Arturo Santos GarciaPhD in Science University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS).

Jasso Gastinel works on the design, synthesis and characterization of new copolymers, composites and chemical mixtures, and is a first-level member of the National System of Researchers (SNII), as well as being a coordinator MSc in Chemical Engineering from CUCEI.

For his part, Santos Garcia has dedicated himself to creating research and entrepreneurial projects aimed at treating diseases that can cause irreversible vision loss.

“Over the past decade we have combined multidisciplinary efforts in medical care, research, high-level human capital training and, above all, science and technology-based entrepreneurship with a very clear goal: preventing blindness,” he said.



