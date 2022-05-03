May 3, 2022

UdeC College of Forestry Sciences will award more than 1,500 native tree plants

College UdeC . Forest Science You will give up on Saturday 7 May More than 1500 native tree plants for the whole community.

The activity that is part of Forest Engineer DayThe call to participate in this historic crusade and commitment to nature opens.

Among the native tree plants that will be distributed to the community this year Araucarias, Quillay, Oak, Maqui, and Myrtle.

In detail, the activity will take place next Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., In the central courtyard of the College of Forestry Sciences – 631 Victoria Street, Concepcion.

Similarly, at the same date, the characteristics of each species will be explained and demonstration activities related to the forest sector will be carried out.

