Uber blocks drivers mid-shift in New York

June 27, 2024
Uber drivers in New York may form unions

Uber bans drivers in New York

New York, USA. June. 25 (TaxiNews) – Uber has begun banning New York City drivers from the app at a time of low demand to save on minimum wage contributions, cutting employees’ salaries by up to 50%.

Both Uber and Lyft have had to comply with a workers’ rights law for six years, requiring them to pay drivers for the time they are without customers in the car.

The lockdowns, which began last month, are intended to limit the amount of time drivers can log in and receive payments. Lockdowns occur unpredictably, making it difficult for drivers to work full-time at Uber.

Uber froze new driver registrations in April 2023 due to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission’s wage rule.

Trucking companies often clash over FDA regulations. In 2019, Uber and Lyft engaged in a similar lockout battle after the city tried to implement a fixed minimum wage equal to the minimum wage, which continued until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Both carriers have resisted restrictions in other parts of the country. In March, Uber and Lyft threatened to stop offering services in Minneapolis as city officials tried to pass a wage increase equal to the minimum wage. Finally, in May, the two companies decided to stay when Minnesota’s governor responded to their demands by implementing a minimum wage.

