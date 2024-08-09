August 9, 2024

UAZ welcomes 1,800 health science students

Zera Pearson August 9, 2024 2 min read

Photo: Manuel Medina.

Those entering now will be future doctors, dentists, nurses, nutritionists, public health graduates, biotechnologists, physiotherapists, biochemical engineers, biologists, and medicinal chemists.

Zacatecas: 1,800 students enrolled in various health sciences degrees at the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), and were welcomed by the university authorities.

“There is a historic number of 1,800 students accepted into the health sciences,” said Armando Flores de la Torres, coordinator of the health sciences field, at an event held in the university’s gymnasium.

In welcoming them, he explained that the 21st Century Campus would be their “temporary home where they will spend 4-5 years in the classroom.”

He commented that those entering now will be future doctors, dentists, nurses, nutritionists, public health graduates, biotechnologists, physiotherapists, biochemical engineers, biologists, and pharmaceutical chemists.

Armando Flores explained that out of the 1,800 new students, there are 250 students from the integration class. While UAZ President Rubén Ibarra Reyes explained that receiving this number of new students means fulfilling the university’s dream.

The above, since the priority as a public university is to have the largest number of students without excluding anyone, being an inclusive institution, regardless of social class, origin, restrictions or limitations.

He also said about UAZ University, “It is the cheapest in the whole province, and this university is the most economical so that young people can come to study.”

He explained in his message that 6 million pesos were also invested to deliver new classrooms, so that during his administration there were already more than 300 million in various investments, an amount that exceeded what was made in previous churches.

