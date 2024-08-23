August 23, 2024

UAT University organizes the 2nd International Conference on Veterinary Sciences and Animal Production

The Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT), through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Technologies (FMVZ), will hold the 2nd International Congress of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Production from October 14 to 19, 2024.

In this context, the 6th Symposium of the Mexican Section of the Davis Thompson Foundation: Bovine Pathology and the 2nd Inter-University Conference entitled Sustainability in Agricultural Production and Natural Resources Management will be held.

The event will be held as part of the celebration of the 67th anniversary of the founding of the Dr. Norberto Treviño Zapata School of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Technology. It will feature the participation of national and international experts, who will share their academic expertise with undergraduate and graduate students.

The International Congress is a space for reflection and analysis where the latest research findings and status reports focusing on animal health will be disseminated, as well as strategies that promote health and sustainable animal production.

The organizing committee invited undergraduate and graduate students, related professions and the general public to participate in the exhibition and poster competition of the 2nd International Conference on Veterinary Sciences and Animal Production and the 2nd Inter-University Conference.

For more information, interested persons can contact us through the UAT Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Technology Facebook page or call 1800 318 834, extensions 2501, 2502 and 2503.

