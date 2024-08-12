UASLP teacher wins L’Oréal-UNESCO scholarship



SAN LUIS POTOSČI, SLP.– Professor of the Faculty of Chemical Sciences of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP), Dr. Karla Ximena Vargas Perones, has won the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Scholarship, in collaboration with the Mexican Association of Sciences (AMC) 2024.



The winner, who holds a degree in chemistry, commented that she worked for a period as a forensic chemist, then enrolled in a master’s degree in strategic planning and innovation at the Faculty of Engineering at UASLP. Later, he became involved in academic and teaching issues, finally entering the PhD in Environmental Sciences of the UASLP’s Multidisciplinary Graduate Program in Environmental Sciences (PMPCA).



“During my PhD, I became interested in studying water pollution, especially emerging pollutants, so I tried to look for alternatives of natural origin to improve the planet.”



Currently, Dr. Carla Vargas is doing a postdoctoral residency and the grant will support the implementation of activities related to this research. She said that she has been invited repeatedly to participate in international conferences, but has not attended for financial reasons.



“The grant is financial support, and now I will be able to attend these invitations to highlight the country and the city and to show that we are doing high-quality research.”



He stressed that the grant is being offered in a single exhibition as an economic incentive. The award ceremony will take place on October 3 in Mexico City. The UASLP researcher must demonstrate that the resource will be used for materials and reagents for experiments.



She said she is proud to contribute her knowledge in the classroom, speak to students from her experience, and demonstrate the opportunities offered by Conahcyt and other research institutions.



Dr. Karla Ximena Vargas Perones is doing a postdoctoral residency at the Higher Technological Institute of Rioverde, in a working model in which she collaborates with the UASLP through the Coordination of Innovation in Science and Technology (CIACyT).