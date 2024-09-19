September 20, 2024

UASD Educational Sciences organizes a conference on climate change in living organisms – El Nuevo Diario (Dominican Republic)

September 19, 2024

Teacher Pascual Leocadio, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, representing Dean Teacher Juana Encarnacion.

El Nuevo Diario, Santo Domingo.- The Faculty of Educational Sciences (FCE) of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), organized a conference entitled “The Impact of Climate Change on Living Beings”, by teacher Andrea Rincón, as part of the celebration of the 16th anniversary of its foundation.

The activity, carried out through the Education School for Secondary Training, in the Ivelisse Prats Ramírez room, in the Eugenio María de Hostos building, aims to raise awareness of climate change and how it affects the sustainability of life, to put into practice what is taught.

The Vice Dean of the College, Mr. Pascual Leocadio, spoke on behalf of the Dean, Mr. Juana Encarnacion.

Leocadio said that climate change is one of the most important challenges affecting all living beings on planet Earth, and that this important event is the search for solutions and mitigation of its effects to adapt to the new reality.

For her part, the school’s director, Adria Figueiro Matos, said that the topic discussed is of great importance worldwide to raise awareness of climate change, but it is also applied in the classroom with students.

Dr. Adria Figueiro Matos, Director of the School of Education for Secondary Training.

The Exhibition

Andrea Rincon, during her presentation, stated that when one acts inappropriately, one violates and brings about a catastrophic imbalance in the survival and sustainability of the planet itself.

He pointed out that burning fossil fuels released a quantity of greenhouse gases, which led to the thickness of the protective layer and thus prevented the release of the greenhouse gas that occurs, which raises global temperatures.

See also  Forestry Student Association protest
Teacher Andrea Rincon, speaker.

He pointed out through a graph that, in terms of consequences for humans, it leads to crop loss, an increase in food prices, and in the health field it leads to the spread of infectious diseases, as well as heat stress.

Collective Actions

He pointed out that governments should be asked to express their concerns about climate change and demand concrete action, as well as support environmental organizations, as well as contribute financially to institutions working to protect the environment.

The activity was attended by former and current officials, teachers and students.

