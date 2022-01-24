UAM graduated three doctors in cognitive sciences and a doctorate in engineering

Banner-Web_Banner-654-x-367-1

The Autonomous University of Manizales has held a graduation ceremony for three Doctors of Cognitive Sciences and one Doctor of Engineering, who will be of service to the community and the country with the quality and seal of UAM.

The Mario Calderon Rivera Auditorium in UAM’s Fundadores Building was where the new doctors earned their degrees.

Alumni are: Diana Marcela Montoya Londono, Luisa Fernanda Méndez Ramirez and Santiago Murillo Rendón, PhD in Cognitive Sciences, and Maria Juliana Cardona Márquez, PhD in Engineering (carried out in agreement with Universidad Autónoma de Occidente (UAO) and the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga (UNAB) It has also been incorporated and enhanced through the Motis University Network.

The ceremony was attended by the directors of the institution, teachers, researchers and relatives of the new doctors in the institution.

Carlos Eduardo Jaramillo Sanente, President of the Autonomous University of Manizales, highlighted the contribution and work of the graduates of the Ph.D. in Cognitive Sciences and the Ph.D. in Engineering

“You will make a difference with this new acquired knowledge. They have reached the highest academic degree and this is what makes us proud as a university. Doctors have been training in the world for more than 900 years and in Colombia for less than 100 years. Thank you for building the community,” stressed the President of UAM.

Traditionally, the degree ceremonies at this university were figured out for her grandmother. On this occasion, the Alumni Association – GradUAM, which usually handles the logistics of this event, wanted to highlight the importance of this fact, adding differential details such as special gowns, not only for the alumni but also for those who accompanied them on their visit. training process.

The musical intervention was responsible for the Ensamble UAM group:

• Alexander Olarte on bass,

• Juan Jose Gaviria on the keyboard,

• Humberto Valencia on percussion and

• Gennaro Lopez on guitar and voice.

Doctors in Cognitive Sciences

Diana Marcela Montoya London

Thesis: “Metacognitive Judgment as a Stimulus of Accuracy in Metacognitive Observation for Undergraduate Psychology Students”

Thesis director: Dr. Oscar Eugenio Tamayo Alzate; Co-Director Dr. Marie Orego Cardoso

Excellence: SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Luisa Fernanda Mendes Ramirez

Thesis: “The influence of sociodemographic factors and performance of automated activities of daily living on normal aging and cognitive decline.”

Thesis director: Dr. Francia Restrepo de Mejia

Excellence: CUM LAUDE

Santiago Murillo Rendón

Thesis topic: “The computational system for cognitive training in the elderly (verbal fluency condition)”.

Thesis director: Dr. Belarmino Segura Giraldo and Dr. Francia Restrepo de Mejía.

Excellence: CUM LAUDE

Doctor of Engineering

Maria Giuliana Cardona Marquez

Thesis: “An affordable technical, economic and financial model in energy systems, based on micro-grids of renewable sources for rural electrification”

Thesis director: Yuri Ulyanov López Castrillon, under the supervision of Gabriel Eduardo Escobar Arias.

