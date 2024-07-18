The Autonomous University of Tlaxcala held the 4th PAUTA Science Fair – El Sol de Tlaxcala

Children and adolescents interested in developing their scientific, social, creative, communicative and social entrepreneurship skills participated in the fourth edition of the PAUTA Science Fair at the Tlaxcala campus, which was held in the lobby of the University Cultural Center (CCU).

The objective of this activity is for participants to acquire a taste for new knowledge and to delve deeper into research. This event was organized by the Faculty of Sciences for Human Development (FCDH) of the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx), in collaboration with the Adopt. Talent Program (PAUTA) of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

➡️ the nextJoin us on our WhatsApp channel and get the most relevant news from Tlaxcala, Mexico and the world.

Diana Celine Avila Casco, Secretary of University Guidance and Cultural Dissemination, stressed in her opening message that the promotion of scientific education is currently gaining greater importance on the international scene, because the activity allows for preparing for a more effective participation and providing solutions to the various problems they face, hence the need to motivate children and adolescents to study careers in science and technology and encourage their scientific careers.

He stressed that the university, since its establishment, has responded through its four objective functions to the needs of society in a critical and innovative way, by training purposeful professionals with a humane sense to promote the well-being of society and comply with its mission to ensure that culture becomes the primary means of achieving social justice.

In her speech, Gabriela de la Torre, Director General of PAUTA, thanked UATx for fostering these types of links that allow the Academy to grow and proposing activities that stimulate this sector of the population to delve deeper into research, thus recognizing the work that parents do to foster the talent of their children and teach them at an early age the wealth of scientific research and technology that allows them to acquire knowledge in different areas of knowledge.

Read more: ➡️ They encourage women’s participation in science.

Meanwhile, Maria Isabel Caballero, President of the Bermex Charity Committee, said that the company is proud to note that each of the projects it carries out helps to find solutions to the problems faced by the communities and localities in which they live and that their studies serve to generate scientific proposals, creativity and reflection beyond that, so that they do not just stick to what they learn in school, but continue to look for more options through science.

Speaking, José Camacho Candia, Director of FCDH, pointed out that an important link has been maintained with PAUTA for five years, which has made it possible to develop different workshops for children and adolescents; he stressed that a large number of researchers from the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala have participated as judges in the 70 projects presented in different disciplines of knowledge, which have sought to address specific social problems.

The Bota Science Fair featured 70 projects presented across various disciplines to address social issues.