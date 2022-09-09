Typhoon Kai has weakened a little, but remains dangerous

Hurricane Key to pass near Southern California 0:48

(Reuters) – The Typhoon Kai The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon over the Mexican Pacific Ocean and its winds are expected to continue to recede as it moves across the Baja California Peninsula.

At 2:00 p.m. local time, the hurricane was blowing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (km/h), slightly below the morning’s measurement but still a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Over the weekend, before it turned into a hurricane, rain from Kayi left three people dead in the south of the country.

“Maximum sustained winds decreased to approximately 155 km/h with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected,” Miami-based NHC said.

“However, Hurricane Kay is expected to remain significant as it passes near the central west coast of the Baja California Peninsula,” she added.

Domestic low-cost airline Viva Aerobus has canceled flights to San Jose del Cabo from Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Tijuana, while Mexican airline has suspended operations until at least Thursday to that first location, the Los Cabos tourist destination. Neighboring La Paz.

On Wednesday afternoon, Caye was located about 335 km west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving north-northwest at a speed of 20 km/h, according to NHC data.

Kai is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by Friday as it moves into the Pacific Ocean.