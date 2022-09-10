King Carlos III received a kiss that broke royal protocol

Thousands of people gave a warm welcome to King Charles III on Friday as he arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, where royal standards were raised for the first time in his honor, and the new king walked long and waved to the crowd.

Carlos traveled to London from Scotland, after spending the night at Balmoral CastleWhere his mother Elizabeth II died. When he arrived in the official car at the palace, he shook hands with many of those present, amid shouts of “God save the King!”

But the woman bypassed the handshake and dared to kiss the king on the cheek, bypassing any kind of protocol.

“I couldn’t believe it and said, ‘Can I give you a kiss?'” ‘ And he said, ‘Well, yes.’ So I picked it up and I’m very happy,” Jenny Asiminius explained to the network. CNNduring a short interview afterwards.

“It never occurred to me (that I would ever kiss a king),” she said, adding that he looked sad and was “just a feeling” who came to comfort him as he cried for his mother.

“He is beautiful, he is perfect,” said Asimenius, who said he loved the royal family and followed their lives closely.

The kiss is more than just an anecdote. The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II is shown as a monarch near. as it seems from BBCCarlos III always showed a serious character, but as he got older, he became kinder, “like a grandfather”.

