October 17, 2024

Trump says he repeated ‘what was reported’ when confronted in Springfield about false claims about Haitian immigrants.

Winston Hale October 17, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was “repeating what was reported” when a voter made false claims at a Univision town hall about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

At a town hall in Miami, the Republican, who went on record as saying he had not decided who he was going to vote for in this election, asked Trump: “Officials in Springfield, Ohio, have made it clear more than once that the Haitians don’t eat for them. Cats and dogs. However, they want to revoke their permission to legally reside in this country. My question to you is, with all due respect, do you think these people actually eat people’s pets?

Trump said: “This is what was announced. I was just… saying what was reported. It is reported that. And they eat other things they shouldn’t. But all I do is inform. “I’ve been there, I’ll be there, we’re going to see, I’ll give you a full report when I do, but it’s been in the papers and it’s been widely reported,” Trump said.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly promoted the now-debunked conspiracy theory in Springfield that Haitian immigrants eat people’s pets.

In a September presidential debate, Trump falsely claimed that immigrants in Springfield were “eating the pets of the people who live there.” When pressed on his claim by the moderator, Trump said he saw people on television who said their dog had been eaten by “showrunners.”

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told CNN in September that “there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or mistreated by individuals in the immigrant community.”

However, Trump has said he would revoke temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants in the Ohio city, saying that even though the Haitian immigrants are in the country legally, they are “illegal immigrants as far as I’m concerned.”

