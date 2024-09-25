Trump Says Abolishing CBP One and Humanitarian Parole, Warns Immigrants: “Get Ready to Get Out”

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States, told Fox News this Wednesday that he would eliminate the plans immediately if elected. CBP is one And would revoke humanitarian parole and paroles granted to immigrants, to whom he sent a message: “Prepare to leave.”

“I’ll take it back. They’re going to leave … and the application is bad. But the worst thing is the planes, because they were trying to say, ‘We’re going to tighten the border a little bit.’ They had planes flying over the border,” Trump said. Humanitarian paroleA program established in October 2022 for Venezuelan nationals, later expanded to Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans.

The program has allowed more than 100,000 Cubans to immigrate to the United States.

The former president’s telephone response to reporter Bill Melukin, who specializes in immigration issues, dispels doubts about his stance on President Joe Biden’s stellar programs that allowed hundreds of thousands of people to immigrate to the United States.

“Illegal immigrants at the border, people who shouldn’t be in our country, are going to the Midwest, everywhere, because everything is now a border state,” the former president said.

More than 813,000 immigrants arrived through the CBP One application, which allows appointments at the U.S. border, while 530,000 arrived through humanitarian parole.

“If you’re a criminal, get ready to leave especially quickly… get ready to leave because you’re going to leave very quickly,” Trump said in a message to immigrants.

In mid-August, a US congressional committee He started an investigation The Joe Biden administration’s decision to freeze the humanitarian parole program followed an internal investigation that uncovered massive fraud by sponsors.

According to leaked data from a report, there are more than two million applications for the immigration program.

Fox News asked Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign if she would maintain the humanitarian parole and CBP One programs if elected in November, and the report indicated that the current vice president did not directly answer.

“As vice president, he championed a bipartisan border security bill, the strongest reform in decades to provide much-needed resources for border security,” Harris’ campaign said, as quoted by Fox News.

Under the current Biden-Harris administration, a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers drafted a bill to tighten immigration policies that ultimately failed to pass either Congress or the Senate due to Republican opposition.

“As president, he will sign that bill and fight for strong, smart solutions to secure the border, keep communities safe, and reform a broken immigration system,” Harris’ campaign said.