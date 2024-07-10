Trump releases campaign ad for Copa America final in Spanish

Return campaign White House Former President Donald Trump It announced Tuesday that an election ad in Spanish will air during the semi-finals and final of the Copa America in the United States to woo the Latino vote.

The video, which can be seen on the Univision network, attacks the Democratic president, Joe Biden, He accused them of raising the prices of food and petrol.

“Biden failed us, President Trump won’t,” describes the ad, which promises Republicans will cut taxes, raise incomes and make housing affordable.

Soccer is an increasingly popular sport in the United States due to the growth of the Latino population and the signing of Leo Messi to Inter Miami last year.

Biden’s re-election campaign last month aired campaign ads during games and called on parties to look to key states for elections with large Hispanic populations, such as Nevada and Arizona.

The Copa America enters its final week with Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay as the four semi-finalists in next Sunday’s final in Miami. EFE