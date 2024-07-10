July 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Trump releases campaign ad for Copa America final in Spanish

Winston Hale July 10, 2024 1 min read

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate of the 2024 election with U.S. President Joe Biden at the CNN studio on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO -REYNOLDS / AFP)

Return campaign White House Former President Donald Trump It announced Tuesday that an election ad in Spanish will air during the semi-finals and final of the Copa America in the United States to woo the Latino vote.

The video, which can be seen on the Univision network, attacks the Democratic president, Joe Biden, He accused them of raising the prices of food and petrol.

“Biden failed us, President Trump won’t,” describes the ad, which promises Republicans will cut taxes, raise incomes and make housing affordable.

Soccer is an increasingly popular sport in the United States due to the growth of the Latino population and the signing of Leo Messi to Inter Miami last year.

Biden’s re-election campaign last month aired campaign ads during games and called on parties to look to key states for elections with large Hispanic populations, such as Nevada and Arizona.

The Copa America enters its final week with Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay as the four semi-finalists in next Sunday’s final in Miami. EFE

See also  Man jumps off a moving plane after landing in Phoenix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.

July 10, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

A United Airlines flight lost its wheel during takeoff

July 9, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Police have accused Jair Bolsonaro of secretly auctioning jewels given to him when he was Brazil’s president.

July 9, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

He dismantled his doorbell and put ChatGPT on it to answer the annoying callers.

July 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Dagoberto Gutierrez, former guerrilla leader and signatory to peace accords, dies

July 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A 14-year-old boy was attacked by a shark during a youth lifesaving camp in Florida.

July 10, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Disney+ will premiere “Welcome to Necaxa,” a documentary about the Rayos family.

July 10, 2024 Lane Skeldon