June 11, 2024

Trump praises Taylor Swift for being “exceptionally beautiful” but thinks she hates him

Lane Skeldon June 11, 2024 2 min read

New York – Former US President Donald Trump believes that the most popular singer in his country, Taylor Swift, is “exceptionally beautiful,” but he also describes her as “liberal” (progressive) and considers himself convinced that he hates her. for him.

His remarks were published Monday by the celebrity website Variety, in an editorial introduction to the book “Apprentice in Wonderland,” written by Ramin Sotoudeh, which describes Trump’s years as a reality TV star, before entering politics.

As part of the book, Sotoudeh interviewed Trump last November for Swift, a cultural phenomenon — and the following month she was declared “Person of the Year” by Time magazine — and the former president had nothing but words to describe her physique.

“I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful! I find her very beautiful…. I’ve heard she’s very talented,” he says, insisting on her physique: “She’s really exceptionally beautiful.”

And mid-sentence, he admits he doesn’t think like himself: “I think he’s a liberal (and that) maybe he doesn’t like Trump,” he says, with his usual use of the third person. He talked about himself.

“I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful! I find her very beautiful…. I’ve heard she’s very talented,” he says, insisting on her physique: “She’s really exceptionally beautiful.”

“Is he really liberal?” he insists, “that a country star can achieve success by being liberal.”

Although Swift has in the past made no secret of her feminist ideas and publicly supported Joe Biden in 2020 — with a tweet accusing Trump of “stoking the fires of racism and white supremacy” — she has yet to speak out publicly in 2024 and the country is more polarized than ever. .

