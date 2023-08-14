Trump attacks lawyer, denies meddling in 2020 election

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will face a fourth indictment this week in connection with efforts to alter the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump argued that he “didn’t rig the election” and attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis, calling her a “fake.”

“No, I did not rig the elections! The people who rigged and rigged the elections are the scumbags who should be prosecuted,” Trump posted on social media.

As CNN previously reported, Willis is expected to bring the election tampering case before a grand jury as early as this week, the most significant sign of his intent to seek an indictment in the investigation into how Trump and others tried to sway the 2020 Georgia election.

Willis, a Democrat, opened the investigation in early 2021, investigating Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to interfere in the vote count, a “fake voter” scheme to subvert the Electoral College, and efforts to override the will of voters.

A Fulton County grand jury will hear Trump’s election tampering case Monday.

Prosecutor Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen charges when he presents his case against Trump and his allies for trying to change the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Willis is considering conspiracy and fraud charges, which would allow him to bring a lawsuit against multiple defendants.

Trump, the current GOP front-runner for 2024, has been indicted in three separate cases this year. He has denied any wrongdoing in the cases and that they are politically motivated.