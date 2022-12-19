The first week of winter in the United States is marked by snow and very cold temperatures

The storm system affects millions in the United States 1:32

(CNN) — Winter officially begins in the United States on Wednesday and the cold will arrive in full force.

Temperatures will plummet this week, and even Florida won’t be spared as a strong high pressure system slides south from Canada.

“Extremely cold air masses from the Arctic will inundate much of the central and eastern part of the country over a two-week period, including the busy holiday travel period,” he said. Center for Climate Prediction.

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees above average starting this Sunday. By this Tuesday, that cold front will stretch from Washington through Wisconsin and Texas, intensifying, with some areas reaching 45 degrees above normal.

“Highs will only reach single digits (Fareinheit) in the northern plains, while lows will fall into subzero territory and stay below 10 and near the Canadian border,” the weather forecast center said. “Storm winds will feel even colder across northern Montana, where wind chill advisories are in effect due to the potential for wind chills of 30 to 45 degrees below zero.”

At those temperatures, hypothermia can start within 10 minutes, but in parts of South Dakota it can be less than five minutes.

The National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, said wind chills could drop into the 50s to 60s Wednesday night.

Even worse, a wind chill advisory remains in effect until Thursday. Five full days of freezing temperatures to kick off winter, and it’s not just for Montana.

A cold start to winter

It’s that time of year again when everyone hates Florida — the hottest place in the entire country — but only for the next few days, and by the end of the week, Florida will also cool down.

This Monday, Atlanta will have a high of 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but on Friday, that high may not even reach 30 degrees. Denver goes from a high of 46 degrees Monday to a high of 14 degrees this Thursday.

Some Floridians will see a very sudden drop. Thursday’s high of 64 in Pensacola will be downright tropical compared to the high of 38 just 24 hours later. Yes, that means overnight lows will drop below freezing.

Cover up any plants you still have outside and bring your pets inside this week.

Friday’s high temperature of 73 in Miami — possibly the hottest spot in the continental United States — was nearly 10 degrees cooler than the day before.

Over the next week, more than 260 million people will see freezing temperatures in the United States, more than 80% of the population.

“Although cold, it will be difficult to challenge the daily record lows/highs because this event overlaps with parts of the historic 1983 and 1989 cold events. At least parts of the East will see the coldest temperatures. Ever.” 2017 onwards for any December”.

Cold air stays here. Long-range forecast models show below-normal temperatures for the Christmas weekend.

“Ahead of Christmas Eve, a large storm system is forecast to affect much of the country, bringing widespread winds, heavy rain and heavy snow, as well as severe cold in its wake,” the Met.

“Be careful with this week’s forecast as the details come true.”

If you’re looking for warm weather for a holiday weekend, you’ll only come to South Florida, Southern California, or Hawaii.

CNN meteorologist Haley Brink contributed to this story.