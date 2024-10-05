Tropical Storm Milton in the Gulf of Mexico – Telemundo Miami (51)

Tropical Storm Milton will continue to advance over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico this Saturday, becoming a hurricane with a possible track toward the coast of West Florida in the coming days. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to this Saturday’s 5 PM Eastern Bulletin, the system is located 245 miles north of Veracruz, Mexico, and 385 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico. It had sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.

Warnings and Precautions

Till date, no warning or monitoring has been issued.

Early next week, Milton is expected to move quickly and strengthen into a hurricane, the National Weather Service said.

The storm has already begun producing rain and thunderstorms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to move slowly by the NHC.

The system’s areas of interest are the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwestern Bahamas, the NHC said.

A tornado watch and tropical storm watch may be issued for parts of Florida on Sunday.

Impact Milton leaves

The NHC expects the tropical storm to inundate Florida Sunday through Wednesday and drop up to 4 inches of rain on parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

The system will gain hurricane strength along its path, bringing the risk of strong winds and storm surge along the southwest coast of the Gulf of Mexico and then Florida beginning this Saturday.