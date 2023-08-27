Tropical Storm Italia could become a hurricane – NBC Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Italia, which formed near Cozumel, Mexico this Sunday, is threatening heavy rain over parts of western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

According to the 1:00 PM CT bulletin this Sunday, the system was about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The tropical storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday.

Current notifications, watches and alerts

A tropical storm warning is in effect:

* Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagardos, including Cozumel

* Pinar del Rio Cuba

A tropical storm watch is in effect:

* Isle of Youth Cuba

This system is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Areas of eastern Yucatan: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals exceeding 6 inches.

West Cuba: 3 to 6 inches, with isolated totals over 10 inches.

West Coast Florida, Florida Panhandle and parts of southern Georgia: 3 to 6 inches Tuesday through Wednesday, with isolated totals exceeding 10 inches.

Heavy rain is also possible for parts of the Carolinas Wednesday through Thursday.

This rain can lead to flash and urban flooding and landslides in western Cuba.

West Coast areas of Florida, the Florida Panhandle and parts of the southeastern United States can expect flash flooding and scattered urban flooding Tuesday through Thursday.

Andrea Romero and Dairi Yonova explain everything you need to know about hurricanes in detail.

This is how hurricane season goes in the Atlantic

The current Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

Currently, Hurricane Franklin It moves north in the Atlantic after passing the Dominican Republic.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that there will be 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 will become hurricanes. Of these, between 2 and 5 are the most severe (Category 3 to 5).

These are hurricanes that form in the Atlantic Ocean and are tied with NOAA data as the deadliest in U.S. history.

Eight tropical storms have formed so far in the current Atlantic hurricane season: Arlene, Brett, Cindy, Dan, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold and Franklin.

Of this, only Dan and Franklin made it to the strength of a hurricane.