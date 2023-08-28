August 28, 2023

Tremors in America today time | August 28 to 29 Last Earthquake | Where was the center point | Size | minute to minute | US Geological Survey | USGS | composition

Winston Hale August 28, 2023 2 min read

Follow the United States Geological Survey (USGS) official report on the latest aftershocks in the United States today, Monday, August 28, with the exact time, epicenter location and magnitude of the earthquake.

In this article we present to you The latest news about the earthquake in the US todayMonday, August 28, according to an official statement United States Geological Survey () When and where was the earthquake? How big was the earthquake? Get answers to your questions and follow the Joe Biden administration’s emergency response instructions from major earthquake-hit cities in the U.S.

Earthquake in America today on August 28

Researchers at USGS High-risk areas have been identified along the west coast, mountainous areas, and some central and eastern parts of the country. Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming They are the states with the highest statistical seismic events.

California The state has a high probability of experiencing a strong tremor of 7.8 on the Richter scale due to its location in the San Andreas Trench. According to USGS’s official data, the affected cities are the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles (the second most populous city in the US), and San Diego.

Thanks to our readers for trusting our information. We believe this content about The last tremor in America It was very helpful for you.

