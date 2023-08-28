Helicopter crashes at home – NBC Miami (51)

SOUTH FLORIDA – Two people were killed and four others injured when a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) firefighter’s helicopter crashed into a home in Pompano Beach on Monday.

Officials confirmed that one of the dead was Broward Fire Captain Terryson Jackson, who was in the helicopter. A woman who was in the house died in an unidentified condition.

Pompano Beach firefighters transported four people to an area hospital, two crew members of the plane and two civilians in the home.

The two BSO officers were identified as 37-year-old Daron Roche, a pilot for the firefighters, and 31-year-old Mikael “Mike” Chaguaceda, a paramedic. All the injured were taken to Broward Health North Hospital.

According to hospital personnel, the injured have no life-threatening injuries and are in good condition.

The apartment complex where the plane crashed is located near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to initial reports, two people in the boat were taken to the hospital and two others in the house.

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the helicopter that crashed was a Eurocopter EC135 with three people on board.

At approximately 8:46 a.m., BSO emergency personnel responded to a distress call from a helicopter located southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark.

It is not known how many people were in the damaged house.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of ​​North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach as BSO officials and the Pompano Beach Fire Department respond to the helicopter crash. Dixie Highway is closed between 5th Street and 10th Street.

This is a developing story, so return to Telemundo 51 for more.