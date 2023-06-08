AMLO Meets US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in “Respectful and Proactive Program”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this afternoon met with US Government Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a “respectful and purposeful” discussion on the transfer of cargo planes to Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA). returns Benito Juarez International Airport (AICM) For category 1 in aviation security.

Head of Management and Boutique They talked for more than two hours about returning to Mexico, the 1st division in air defense.

On his Twitter account, the leader Federal Administrator He described the US Secretary as a smart and gentle person.

“I met Pete Boutique, US Secretary of Transportation. We treat cargo flights to Felipe Angeles International Airport and Benito Juarez International Airport back to Category 1 with respect and purpose. The secretary is a smart and kind person,” he wrote on the social network. .

The meeting at AIFA facilities was attended by US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar; Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard; General Luis Crescencio Sandoval; Admiral Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran, Chief of Naval Staff (Semar).

Jorge Nuno, Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT); Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Head of Treasury (SHCP); General Isidoro Pastor, Director General of AIFA; Roberto Velasco, Head of the North American Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), among others.

In the morning, the head of the federal executive announced that he would attend the meeting “under protest” as he questioned “by what authority” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is qualified for another country’s performance and operations.

He assured that the Mexican government has already met all the requirements for a Category 1 return.

“Today I’m going to have the United States Secretary of Transportation at 1:00 p.m., he Felipe Angeles Airport, there we are going to meet (…) and we are going to meet, we are going to discuss type 1, because we have already observed everything, everything. It’s like doing under resistance, but why do I say under resistance? First, who are the judges of another country? With what authority do you qualify the attitude, action of another country, another government? “, he questioned.

