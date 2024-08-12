Tricks to Free Up Space on Your Cell Phone, Gmail, and iCloud

Running out of space on your cell phone is a common epidemic these days. Unable to download emails, save a photo, or even download a new app It becomes impossible when faced with a problem that always appears sooner or later in the form of a message on the mobile phone screen.

To the question why am I running out of space on my phone?, there are several answers: We are not aware of the amount of content we save every day, especially photos and videos, either because we create them or because of the functions of applications such as WhatsApp It makes a backup in the gallery of every multimedia file that comes to us in the chat.

The same thing happens to us. EmailMost attachments take up a lot of space, both in the cloud service itself and on our computer when we decide to download or view a document or content that reaches us there.

Then there are the apps and the phone’s operating system itself, which with each update and the more we use them, grow in size over time. phone storage Without realizing it.

Finally, there’s the daily activity of using your phone: browsing websites, watching videos on YouTube, using Waze or Google Maps, creating playlists and offline music on Spotify or watching offline content on Netflix, to name a few, are all time-consuming tasks that take up space and load on both ROM and RAM, ultimately impacting the device’s performance and speed.

Below we will leave you the best. Tricks to deep clean your cell phone and get storage space.

Exit unused apps

On Android, go to Settings, then Storage. On iPhone, go to Settings, General, and Storage. There you can see which apps are taking up the most space on your phone. On iPhone, you can filter by last used date. Uninstall the ones you use little and analyze the ones that take up more space. To clean it.

Review Downloads

On your iPhone, open the Files app and look for Downloads. On Android, you can download an app like Google Files or find an app that lets you view your downloads. There, you’ll find everything you’ve downloaded to your phone from emails, chats, or from browsing the web. Delete all files that you deem unnecessary.

Cleanse your WhatsApp

Chat takes up a lot of storage space. Open Chat, then Settings, then Settings, then Storage, then Manage Storage. It will show you which files received in the chat are taking up the most space and which chats (especially groups) are using up your storage space. Select larger files and delete them. Enter larger conversations, select and delete multimedia files including cell phone backup.

Organize your Gmail

Open your email in your computer’s browser, then First, delete emails from your spam and junk folders. Then, in the email search engine, type larger:5M. This way, emails with attachments larger than 5MB will appear. Eliminate the unnecessary ones. In the date you can type in the search engine before: 2021/01/01 to see the oldest emails.

Use Google Files

It is the application that will help you Determine in depth how much storage you have on your cell phone, Android and iPhone. The best: it identifies duplicate files (those that we download several times from chat or email to consult), as well as similar or repeated images, as well as documents and files that are “junk” or that we never consult. By eliminating them, it will help us free up large amounts of space.

Batteries with iCloud

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings and then iCloud. There, under Saved in iCloud, you’ll see how much space your photos, files (Drive), notes, and email are taking up. In Photos, you can do two things: delete the photos you’ve backed up (including videos) and turn off the Sync this iPhone option. So It will save space and prevent every photo you take from going to iCloud. In Drive, go to “Review and delete large files.” Eliminate unnecessary ones.

Jose Carlos Garcia R.

Multimedia Editor

On the 10th: @JoseCarlosTecno