Tremors in the US today, April 2 – Exact time, earthquake and where the last quake struck via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

April 2, 2024

Why is America one of the most earthquake prone countries in the world? The answer has to do with its location Pacific Ring of Fire, which is the area where two tectonic plates, the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate, collide. Additionally, there are two major faults, the San Andreas and the Wasatch, that cause the ground to shake daily.

For this reason, it is important to be prepared for a strong earthquake., although it is not known when that will happen. There are many things we can do to be prepared, such as having an emergency plan, a survival kit, and knowing what to do during an earthquake. If you want to know There was an earthquake in America todayYou can see the updates of the live report from the provider .

USGS A specialized government agency in the field of geology responsible for studying earthquakes and other natural hazards. On its official website you can find all the information about you in real time Time, place and size Recent earthquakes in states like Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Texas, Nebraska, Idaho, Oklahoma, NebraskaAmong others, its interactive map Recent earthquakes.

According to recent studies USGS, about 16 major earthquakes are expected to occur in the United States each year. Of these, 15 are size 7 and one is size 8 or higher. In recent years, there have been more strong earthquakes than expected and according to recent earthquakes National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM)About 230 million people in the United States could be affected by a potential major earthquake within 100 years.

Tremors in the US today, Tuesday, April 2, via USGS

Given the relative record of strong earthquakes, keep in mind that it is vital to monitor recent aftershocks in the United States, so follow safety recommendations. USGS And competent authorities will let citizens know how to act before, during and after an earthquake.

USGS seismic hazard maps illustrated

