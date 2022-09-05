This allows you to obtain permanent residency in the United States

For those seeking permanent residency in the United States, a green card is the right path. This is a card with no work or life restrictions. The procedures for obtaining it are complex and time-consuming, although there are three general ways to achieve it.

Family reasons are one way to apply. An applicant’s parent or sibling, who is over 21 years of age and American, can obtain a green card. The same is true if the applicant is the spouse of a US citizen. If a relative of the applicant holds a green card, it is also warranted to request one.

Employment reasons are another way to apply. If the applicant is part of a company sponsoring him, he may wish to obtain a green card; However, this pathway is highly restricted.

The third and best way to achieve permanent residency is to win the green card lottery. Each year, the U.S. government grants green cards to 50,000 immigrants through the Diversity Visa Lottery.

Procedure for getting green card

For family reasons, it is necessary to fill out Form I-130 of the U.S. Guarantor and Immigration Application for Foreign Relatives. Send an application and registration fee of $420.00 USD to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once the request is processed, the guarantee will include a receipt and notification of the decision taken.

If the reason is employment, the form to complete is the I-40. The registration fee of $580.00 USD must be paid via mail or email. If the application is approved, the National Visa Center (NVC) will inform you how to process the immigrant visa application.

The procedure for selecting the Green Card Lottery involves registering at an online site address dvprogram.state.gov. There is a certain period of the year to participate in the lottery.

It is important to keep the confirmation number you receive during registration as it will be required for eligibility verification. Once selected, an immigrant visa will be requested.