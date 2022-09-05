September 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This allows you to obtain permanent residency in the United States

Winston Hale September 5, 2022 2 min read

For those seeking permanent residency in the United States, a green card is the right path. This is a card with no work or life restrictions. The procedures for obtaining it are complex and time-consuming, although there are three general ways to achieve it.

Family reasons are one way to apply. An applicant’s parent or sibling, who is over 21 years of age and American, can obtain a green card. The same is true if the applicant is the spouse of a US citizen. If a relative of the applicant holds a green card, it is also warranted to request one.

Employment reasons are another way to apply. If the applicant is part of a company sponsoring him, he may wish to obtain a green card; However, this pathway is highly restricted.

The third and best way to achieve permanent residency is to win the green card lottery. Each year, the U.S. government grants green cards to 50,000 immigrants through the Diversity Visa Lottery.

Procedure for getting green card

For family reasons, it is necessary to fill out Form I-130 of the U.S. Guarantor and Immigration Application for Foreign Relatives. Send an application and registration fee of $420.00 USD to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once the request is processed, the guarantee will include a receipt and notification of the decision taken.

If the reason is employment, the form to complete is the I-40. The registration fee of $580.00 USD must be paid via mail or email. If the application is approved, the National Visa Center (NVC) will inform you how to process the immigrant visa application.

See also  The most devastating hurricane will double in 2050

The procedure for selecting the Green Card Lottery involves registering at an online site address dvprogram.state.gov. There is a certain period of the year to participate in the lottery.
It is important to keep the confirmation number you receive during registration as it will be required for eligibility verification. Once selected, an immigrant visa will be requested.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

9 migrants drown trying to cross Rio Grande river between US and Mexico

September 4, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

NASA again canceled the Artemis I lunar mission

September 3, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of the Leeward Islands

September 3, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

6 min read

The Artemis I mission is facing a delay of several weeks after its launch was cancelled

September 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

This allows you to obtain permanent residency in the United States

September 5, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

They found six secret graves with corpses in Colima

September 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Chivas tied at Toluca

September 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis