NWS warns Floridians of storms: When and what will it look like?

Climatic conditions in Florida, this Tuesday, April 2, is pleasant. However, this trend changes drastically as the days go by National Weather Service It warns its people by predicting strong storms. When will it be and how long will it last?

Due to climate change, climate variations are more stable than in the past. That means, with a difference of a few hours, high temperatures, constant rain and severe frosts can be recorded. From this situation, it is better to take precautions and know about the weather forecast for the next few days.

When is rain expected in Florida?

referred to by SPCHeavy rain and thundershowers will occur over two areas as the front moves through Mid Atlantic and regions Southeast. Due to this weather trend, experts are reporting a slight risk of severe storms (Level 2/5) in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the second part of the Florida peninsula.

According to the official information, these conditions will come into effect from Wednesday, April 3 to Thursday morning. Associated hazards include thunderstorms, strong gale force winds, hail and some tornadoes.

Miami weather for Tuesday, April 2

Although the outlook for mid-week starts to get dicey, the fact remains that temperatures will be comfortable for this Tuesday. Thermometers can reach a maximum of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29ºC) in the city; At night time Miami Temperatures will hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24ºC), while precipitation will be 4 percent and few clouds are expected.

As for the heat sensation popularly known as the “true temperature”, it is predicted to be a high of 88ºF (31ºC) and a low of 88ºF (31ºC) that day. During this period of the year, the sun rises at 07:10 and sets on the horizon at 19:38.

Miami weather for Wednesday, April 3

As for tomorrow's weather in Miami, forecasts indicate that clouds and clear skies are expected in the morning with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures range from 72 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit (22 and 29 degrees Celsius). As the moon began to rise in the sky, the US National Weather Service Estimates of the probability of precipitation grow sensibly.