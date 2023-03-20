March 20, 2023

Trea Turner hit a HOME RUN BIT at 428 feet

Cassandra Curtis March 20, 2023 2 min read

Posted by Jerry Diaz/@Jerryto94

Trea Turner extended the United States’ lead in the semi-finals of the World Classic.ads

Cuba and the United States will play the first semifinal of the 2023 World Series Classic on the night of March 19 at Lawn Depot Park, home of the major leagues’ Miami Marlins.

For Sunday’s challenge, USA coach Mark De Rosa changed the lineup compared to the challenge used on Saturday in the quarterfinals against Venezuela.

Mookie Betts RF

Mike Trout CF

Paul Goldschmidt 1B

Nolan Arenado 3b

Kyle Schwarber LF

Will Smith C.

Pete Alonso HR

Tim Anderson 2b

Tria Turner SS

Adam Wainwright b.

The United States rebounded in the first round with a home win by the National League’s MVP

Cuba scored a goal early in the first half without taking the ball out of the penalty area. Three groundstrokes and a ticket by Alfredo Despiani was enough to open the scoring for the semi-finals.

However, the advantage of the West Indians was short-lived. Muki Petes led Ruinis Elias with two goals to the left. Yoelkis Guibert then sent a fine short ball to the right by Mike Trout. Paul Goldschmidt put his team ahead. National League MVP hit a massive left run of 407 feet and 112 mph at muzzle velocity.

Trea Turner’s home run in the second

The advantage of the North Americans increased at the end of the second. With two outs and two clean bases, Trea Turner hit a 93.4 mph fastball from left guan that reached 428 feet, also into left field.

See also  Gilmar Laura will replace Luis Advincula

With the strike, he put the game at three-for-one.

square score

The Phillies shortstop was MVP of the Grand Slam quarterfinal game against Venezuela in the eighth episode. Turner Makes Classic World History.

