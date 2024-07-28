July 29, 2024

Travis Kelce’s sweet gesture with young speedster during Kansas City Chiefs practice session

Lane Skeldon July 28, 2024 3 min read
Travis Kelce shows a kind gesture to a Taylor Swift fan during a Kansas City Chiefs practice session. (AP/REUTERS)

Travis Kelce Show a touching gesture to a young Taylor Swift fan (com.swiftie) during training Kansas City ChiefsLast Friday, July 26, at Missouri Western State University, The 34-year-old was seen throwing football gloves at a girl. Who was wearing a Chiefs jersey inspired by the famous singer.

The moment was captured on video and shared on social media by Becky Hardin, the little girl’s aunt. In the clip, Kelsey can be seen approaching a group of fans and sticking out his finger. yellow glovesZainab His shirt number is 87.towards the girl in the red shirt.

The minor’s relatives were excited after grabbing the gloves, and a man was heard screaming,Thanks Travis“While the player was signing autographs. According to Harden, The young woman plans to wear gloves during Swift’s concert. In Indianapolis, USA in November. “We are radioactive, It’s really very special to her.Hardin commented.

While training with the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL player made a touching gesture with a girl who was wearing a shirt that referenced Taylor Swift (Twitter/@cookierookiebec)

The fan’s T-shirt design read:In my red country was“, referring to both Travis Kelce and Taylor SwiftThe design was created and sold as merchandise by Charlie Hustle Clothing Co, following the beginning of the relationship between the player and the singer last year.

The leaders’ return to training camp was not without incident. On Wednesday, Travis was involved in a fight. With his colleague Kadarius TonyAfter a controversial play, Tony responded by throwing the ball to the defender. George CarlaftisKelsey intervened and exchanged heated words with Tony, pushing him.

See also  Laura Puzo asks Belinda to pay off the millionaire's jewelry debts

Despite the incident, he maintained his positive attitude at Friday’s training session, greeting the fans and thanking them for coming. In another video shared online, he can be seen smiling and waving to the screaming fans as he enters the camp.Thanks for coming today guys.He told the crowd.

Kelce keeps positive attitude, thanks fans for coming to practice (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Travis Kelce He was seen at several concerts on the tour. Tour of the Ages to Taylor Swift In Europe during the summer of 2024. Even at the London show, he took the stage wearing a formal suit and hat before the song “I can do it with a broken heart“To sing alongside Taylor’s dancers and prepare her to continue her performance in the group. Tortured Poets Sectiontheir latest album.

The celebrity relationship has captured a lot of media attention since it became public, a source close to the couple told the magazine. the peopleThe last concerts Kelsey attended were “bittersweet,” because they knew their time together in this way was coming to an end.

Travis Kelce appeared on stage at the Eras Tour in London, performing alongside Taylor Swift’s dancers before “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Right Management)

According to the same source, the couple, who have been in a relationship for nearly a year, are:In love and happiness together“However, with the player returning from NFL To the training courses for the presidents,His team and the bosses remain his top priorities.

See also  The unreleased song Shakira swore to love Gerard Pique in full concert | video

Despite their careers, the couple have shown their commitment to their relationship. A source familiar with the relationship said: the people It’s for bothIt’s definitely hard to be apart.But they do everything they can to make it work and be there for each other.

Despite their busy schedules, Kelsey and Swift remain committed to making their relationship work. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

while Travis Kelce Preparing for next season NFL With the Kansas City Chiefsthe multi-award winning star Taylor Swift He continues his world tour, showcasing the best of his artistic career.

