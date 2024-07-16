July 18, 2024

Traveler Alert: Avianca has modified its rules for international flights from Colombia

Zera Pearson July 16, 2024 1 min read

RCN News

July 15, 2024

07:34 PM

Avianca has announced some changes to its international flights. Find out what they are so you don’t have problems when traveling.

Return tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance.

From now on, it will be mandatory to obtain a return ticket at least 24 hours before leaving the country.

Return tickets for international destinations have always been mandatory. They are required by all airlines as they are part of the immigration requirements for almost all countries in the world.

What’s new? As of July 15, return tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the departure flight, in accordance with immigration requirements.

This measure seeks to address irregular migration of people who, despite leaving with all the correct papers, overstay their time in other countries.

This procedure is exempt in certain cases.

That is, you cannot travel to international destinations with return tickets purchased on the same day. Instead, they must be purchased one day in advance.

The exception to the rule will be for people who have valid immigration status from the country they are travelling to, which exempts them from obtaining a return ticket 24 hours in advance.

