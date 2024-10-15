Tourists who were planning to visit the park will find bad news

Fans Disney World They are faced with news that will surely shake up their visit plans. One of the icons Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railwaywill close its doors in early 2025 to undergo an extensive renovation. How long will it remain out of circulation?

According to the official website of Walt Disney Worlda roller coaster, known for its dramatic curves and landscapes inspired by… Old Westwill cease operations effective January 6, 2025. This temporary pause in operations will extend throughout the year, with the promise that the attraction will reopen its doors in 2026, with “a little new magic.”

Read also

Although Disney Specific details about the renovation work that will take place have not yet been revealed, but the length of this closure indicates a major shift in the attraction. Fans speculate about possible improvements in special effects, the incorporation of new technologies, or even a redesign of the roller coaster’s plot.

This news comes at a time Disney World It is undergoing a wave of renovations and new attractions. Recently the park was opened Tiana Bayou Adventure“A new attraction inspired by the movie”The princess and the frog“Which replaced the classics Splash Mountain.

In addition to renovation Big Thunder Mountain RailwayDisney announced ambitious expansion plans for its theme parks in 2018 Florida. Among the most prominent projects is the establishment of a “new”Land of the wicked” in Magic Kingdoma themed area dedicated to the most famous villains Disney. This new evil world will be located outside Big Thunder Mountain It promises to provide unique and exciting experiences.

Car enthusiasts will also have their own space Magic Kingdom“A new area inspired by the film is being developed.”Cars“This new land will feature a major attraction and a second family activity, thus transforming Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America On a racing track full of adrenaline.

Disney World Florida, in the middle of Hurricane Milton Getty Images

Hollywood studios He is not far behind and is preparing to receive personalities.”Monsters Company” with a new thematic area dedicated to this fun movie. In addition, Test trackone of the most popular attractions in EpcotIt will undergo a complete renovation, providing a more exciting experience for visitors.

in Animal kingdomlovers Indiana Jones They will be able to enjoy a new adventure inspired by this famous cinematic saga. This new attraction will replace the classic dinosaur It promises to take visitors on an exciting journey through the forest. On the other hand, the Tree of Life Theater It will be transformed to present a new show inspired by the film.”Zootopia“, thus replacing”It’s hard to be a bug!“.

Improvement in the future

With so many projects underway, Disney World Establishing itself as a constantly evolving entertainment destination. Despite the news of closure Big Thunder Mountain Railway While some fans may be sad, the promise of new and exciting experiences is worth the wait.

In short, 2025 will be a year of big changes for us Disney World. As fans temporarily bid farewell to one of the park’s most beloved classics, they are preparing to welcome a new generation of attractions that promise to take the magic of Disney to new levels.