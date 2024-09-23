Tostado Opens Its Fourth Restaurant in San Patricio

With an investment of $500,000, Tostado is known for its amazing breakfast and lunch menu. Breakfast and lunchhas opened its fourth location in San Patricio, in the old Tiendas Roma location, in the Galleria San Patricio.

The 3,425-square-foot space offers cereals, pastries, made-to-order eggs, omelets, French toast, pumpkin pancakes and sandwiches. BurgerSalads, natural juices, tea and local coffee. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“The arrival of Tostado in San Patricio fills us with great excitement, as it expands the breakfast and lunch offering that was missing in Guaynabo, while continuing to support local entrepreneurs. We know that Tostado en San Patricio will be very well received because it is a successful business that offers a good product and first class service; “With its opening we continue to increase the attractions that make this a top destination, not only for gastronomy and shopping, but also for corporate offices and entertainment,” commented Engineer Adolfo “Tito” Gonzalez, President of Empresas Caparra, the parent company of San Patricio Plaza.

The facility was designed and built by Brian Torres Arana, owner of Tostado. For 12 years, Torres Arana has taken it upon herself to create a unique identity for each of her stores, where the design recognizes the context in which it operates.