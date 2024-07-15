Too expensive for America? Cervantes confirmed as booster

Transport campaign America Club Still very active, although the Apertura 2024 of Liga MX has already started, The break between one tournament and another was very short and that is why the Azulcrema board is still working on the new players they want to bring to their team, to dream of winning the Mexican Football Championship three times, which is the great goal of the Eagles. This semester under the artistic direction of André Jardin.

It was known for several weeks that Club América was very interested in buying Allan Cervantes from Santos Laguna, to reinforce the midfield, which is the big goal of the first team, given all the losses it could incur due to all the important offers they have received in recent weeks for their players.Some even asked to leave the club for more opportunities in other teams.

Given this high probability, Club América was working to strengthen Alan Cervantes, whom they finally managed to transfer to Cuba, until several days before the player arrived in Mexico City to join the Azulcrema team, where he will arrive as one of the reinforcements for the Apertura 2024 tournament.After many rumors about what will happen to his future.

America has officially announced the arrival of Alan Cervantes as a reinforcement, to continue increasing the number of midfielders that the Azulcrema team has, which is already preparing for the possible departure of Álvaro Fidalgo, or even Richard Sánchez.It is possible that either or both of them will leave the team.

Alan Cervantes is a new player for America

Alan Cervantes made his Liga MX debut with Leon, despite being a youth player at Chivas (@ClubAmerica)

Club America has confirmed via its social networks the arrival of Alan Cervantes as reinforcement for the Apertura 2024 of Liga MX, after the player was in Mexico City for several days, it has now been confirmed that the former Santos Laguna and Chivas youth team playerHe will play for the Mexican football champions under Andre Jardine.

Various media outlets and journalists who follow the daily life of America. They reported that Azulcrema is paying around $3 or $4 million to Santos Laguna for the player, who will have a contract with Aguilas until Clausura 2027, with the possibility of extending it for another year until Clausura 2028.But the truth is that he will stay in Cuba for 3 years.

in principle, He would be a midfielder to complete Andre Jardine’s rotation, due to the intense competition in the Aguilas midfield, but if Alvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sanchez finally leave, we have no doubt that America’s new player could compete for ownership.Given the good conditions he has shown with the Warriors in the past four years.