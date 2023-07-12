Tony Costa’s letter regarding the debate between Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi 6ix9ine v. Anuel AA | Celebrities from the United States | uses

What should you do Tony Costa With Tekashi 6ix9ine, Yailin La Más Viral, and Anuel AA? The famous Spanish dancer gave a lot to talk about after he spoke, via social networks, about the three representatives of urban music. And it is that the latter started a great discussion on social networks regarding various personal issues. Find out what Evelyn Beltran’s current boyfriend had to say here.

At the beginning of July Yailin most prevalent They used their social networks to denounce alleged mistreatment at the hands of Anuel aa When they were still a couple and lived together, as you mentioned snail tv.

after that, tekashi 6ix9ine He came out in defense of the Dominicans and questioned his position Anuel aa For publishing a picture of his daughter a few months after her birth. For his part, the translator of “Richer Than Yesterday” did not remain silent and responded with the trademark Yailin most prevalent for “liar“.

Post to Anuel AA’s Instagram Stories (Photo: Anuel AA/Instagram)

Further, as mentioned infobaeAnd Anuel aa They made harsh accusations against tekashi 6ix9ine regarding their status with minors.

But meanwhile, everyone was surprised by this Tony Costa He appeared and made a post on social networks that gave a lot to talk about.

Yailin La Más Viral and Anuel AA are married and have a daughter (Photo: Yailin La Más Viral/Instagram)

What did Tony Costa say about that fight?

Tony Costathe current boyfriend of Evelyn BeltranHe used his social networks to tell what happened to him as a result of the discussions he had Anuel AA, Tekashi 6ix9ine And Yailin most prevalent.

The thing is that with the advent of the social network threads Many celebrities have migrated to this new platform to be up to date with the trends and, at the same time, be closer to their fans. was there when Tony Costaaccording TelemundoAnd He made a post that surprised everyone.

“I don’t know how to use this app well and wanted to share my last Instagram thread and what I did is I deleted it. He said that last night I dreamed of Anuel, Tekashi and Yailin, and I don’t understand why hahahahaha. Has that happened to you? “Spanish Dancer Books.

Tony Costa dreamed up the debate between Anuel AA, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Mas Viral (Photo: La mesa caliente/Instagram)

Fighting effect

the social networks They are awesome technological tool Which is used for users to keep in touch and also to post what looks best to everyone.

In case Anuel aaAnd tekashi 6ix9ine And Yailin most prevalent It was discussed on these platforms and had a huge impact on users, such as Tony Costa who even dreamed of them.

What does a dream about fighting mean?

According to the portal Psychology Online, the meaning of dreams about fights can have different interpretations, although it symbolizes drastic changes. As you specify it isHarbingers of negative things and alarm calls“.

“The dream of fighting without direct participation is associated with the workplace. There may be conflicts at work that have nothing to do with you. So stay calm and calm and find a positive approach to the situation. Just fix what needs to be fixed and move on.He pointed to the aforementioned portal.

Dreamz (photo: @freepick)

TONI COSTA PERSONAL DETAILS

full name: Antonio Costa Lozano

Antonio Costa Lozano date of birth: August 20, 1983

August 20, 1983 age: 39 years old

39 years old Pick-up place: Valencia, Spain

Valencia, Spain Husband: Adamari Lopez (2011-2021)

Adamari Lopez (2011-2021) Girl: Ala Costa Lopez

Related video

World Sleep Day and the importance of good sleep