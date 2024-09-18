Together Burbu and Molosko on Waba TV

The fan Angelique Burgos “Burbo” And the broadcaster Jorge Pabon “Molosco” They will be together again, but this time it won’t be on the radio or the stage.

Tonight, Waba announced the couple during a promo for the season two premiere of the reality show. Super Chef Celebrities.

“What are these two up to? Stay tuned for them on Wapa,” the channel’s promo says.

What are these two up to? 👀 Expect them very soon #Waba TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/aDvAqPpvti – Wapa TV (@WapaTV) September 17, 2024

At the moment, further details about the proposal are unknown, leaving the question of the schedule and whether it is a special, weekly, monthly or daily (Monday to Friday) program.

Wapa TV announced during the Upfront 2024 program held in December of last year, the return of Burbu TV to the channel’s screen, after the conclusion of the first season of Burbu TV.

Angelique “Burbo” Burgos returns to “El Despelote” Molosko announces his departure from Elisanj: “We decided to remain friends” Molosko and La Bourbo make peace and seek to “start from scratch”

Mollusco and Bourbo rekindled their friendship at the beginning of the year, after seven years without speaking, due to the scandalous cancellation of the radio show “El Gordo y la Pelúa”.